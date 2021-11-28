Ligue 1: Sampaoli’s explanations on OM’s bad patch

Despite the victory against Troyes this Sunday evening, OM did not reassure. Jorge Sampaoli gave explanations at a press conference.

For some time now, Olympique de Marseille has struggled a lot. The team that freaked everyone out last summer has completely disappeared. If, obviously, on the balance sheet, the Phocéens are very well placed, it must be said that in the game, it is more than complicated. The elimination of the Europa League, by giving up in Istanbul this Thursday (2-4) will leave traces.

However, with the reception of Troyes (1-0), this Sunday evening, we said to ourselves that it was an opportunity to redo the icing. A team that plays a little, but which takes a lot, the conditions were almost ideal. They would have been even more so with less polar cold and a Velodrome not affected by a closed door. After a tasteless first period, OM raised their tone a little in the second half.

” In this job, the need to win is survival “

They also ended up finding the fault thanks to Pol Lirola, well launched in the back of the defense by Dimitri Payet. But it is very far from having convinced the world. Jorge Sampaoli also explained all this at a press conference: ” in this profession, the need to win is survival. We work every day for the players, the club, lately it has been difficult. This possibility of returning to victory means staying at the top of the ranking. If we win the postponed match, we will be installed in the second position “.

But El Pelado did not stop there. ” Maybe you are right. It’s complicated, there may have been some joy at the start of the season. There are fluctuations, sometimes there is a collective decline. We have to go back to the two competitions we play and it’s a young team. There were matches that we should have won and that generated fear and indecision. We must overcome this fear and find this team that we liked so much. This team is built to be in control and be in the other half of the field. Against Lens we could have won and we lost. Every team that plays is better prepared to win. We want to defend our chances by playing and not suffer from constant back and forth that does not succeed “, He explained. But, it will not be immediately because OM continue, in three days, against Nantes.