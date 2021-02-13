Ligue 1: Stade de Reims holds Lens in check

For the 25th day of Ligue 1, the Stade de Reims hosted the Racing Club de Lens at the Auguste-Delaune stadium. Beaten by Lorient (1-0) last weekend, David Guion’s men wanted to resume success against the northern club. The meeting started ideally for the Stade de Reims which opened the scoring by opportunist Zeneli who took advantage of a strike from Dia repelled by Leca to open the scoring (1-0, 13th).

Racing thought to equalize before the break but Kakuta missed his penalty (45th). Far from being resigned, Franck Haise’s men equalized on the hour mark by Sotoca, well served by Clauss (1-1, 61st). With this draw, Lens was in sixth place in the standings and Reims in thirteenth.

