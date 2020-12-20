Ligue 1: Stade Rennais wins the Breton derby and slaps Lorient

At the end of a well-controlled match, Julien Stéphan’s men won (3-0) against the Merlus. A success that allows them to get closer to the podium.

As part of the sixteenth day of Ligue 1, FC Lorient hosted Stade Rennais at Le Moustoir. The Hake, who fell at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday against PSG (2-0), wanted to pay the scalp of their Breton neighbor at the end of the afternoon. On the Rennes side, Julien Stéphan’s men wanted to confirm their revival against OM on Wednesday (2-1). For this derby, Christophe Pélissier lined up a 4-2-3-1 with Hamel at the forefront. The Rennais appeared on the meadow in 4-1-4-1 with Adrien Hunou in attack.

The two teams gauged each other in the first quarter of an hour and opportunities were scarce. We had to wait for the 18th to see the first Rennes opportunity of the match. On the right, Doku overflowed and crossed for Hunou whose head hit Nardi’s upright. A minute later, Truffert saw his strike well repelled by Nardi. Quite logically, Stade Rennais opened the scoring. On a free kick from Bourigeaud badly returned by the Lorient defense, the ball returned to Da Silva whose volley deflected by Morel surprised Nardi (0-1, 23rd).

Stade Rennais follows after OM

Vexed by this opening of the scoring, Pélissier’s men left to board the goals guarded by Salin without being dangerous. Just before the break, Lorient finally got a clear opportunity. On the right, Le Fée distilled a good cross for the head of Wissa who was ahead of Salin’s exit but did not fit (40th). Upon returning from the locker room, the Hakes came back with better intentions but Chalobah did not frame his head (48th).

Unfortunately for Lorient, Rennes made the break after the hour mark. Following an exchange with Doku, Bourigeaud in the area closely adjusted Nardi (0-2, 70th). Six minutes later, Julien Stéphan’s men delivered the coup de grace. Well launched by Grenier, Terrier wound his shot well and surprised Nardi (0-3, 76th). Thanks to this eighth victory of the season, Stade Rennais climbed to fourth place and provisionally came back three lengths behind PSG in the standings.

