Ligue 1: ten against eleven, OGC Nice crushes Brest and takes second place

On the lawn of Brest, OGC Nice suffered greatly, especially after the expulsion of Schneiderlin, but finally won a precious success (3-0). The Aiglons are thus back in front of OM in second place.

Despite three postponements, the 20th day of Ligue 1 went well mainly this weekend. A lifting that began Friday evening with the historic victory of OM in Bordeaux after 44 years of famine, while RC Lens had disposed of Stade Rennais on Saturday evening. And for this first match on Sunday, all eyes were on Stade Francis Le Blé for a meeting between Stade Brestois 29 (12th, 25 pts) and OGC Nice (3rd, 33 pts). Unbeaten for three matches in all competitions, the Bretons however wanted to return to victory in L1. The Aiglons, for their part, simply wanted to keep pace with OM and above all to consolidate their place on the podium, or even to pass in front of the Olympians. On the Brest side, Michel Der Zakarian came out with a 4-4-2 with Le Douaron and Mounie in front. Christophe Galtier also aligned a 4-4-2, but without rookie Amavi, positive for Covid-19.

In front of 5000 spectators, the Aiglons started on the hats of wheels with this first strike from Dolberg released by Bizot (1st). The Brestois responded quickly through Hérelle, whose header was repelled by Benitez, even if an offside was then reported (3rd). A lively start to the match and the nets were shaking quickly, in favor of the OGCN. After a show in the left lane, Kluivert gave the leather to Dolberg who, with a rolled shot on the ground, deceived the vigilance of Bizot (13th, 0-1). An opening of the score which necessarily titillated the premises. Behind this goal, Faivre and his partners were pushing to come back. But in the Nice goal, Benitez held a festival against Mounié (15th) or Le Douaron (17th). Nice suffered and lost Schneiderlin, expelled by Madame Frappart for an excess of commitment. A pretty hard red card …

Benitez exceptional in the goal

Obviously, ten against eleven for 70 minutes, the Aiglons were bound to suffer more. But as always, Christophe Galtier’s team could count on an impassable Benitez who still came out with a double save before the break (41st). A half that came at the right time for the Aiglons, even after the big opportunity of Dolberg (45th). This score of 1-0 was therefore almost unexpected after the first act for the visitors. Unfortunately for the visitors, the scenario for the second half was similar. As of the resumption, the players of SB29 settled in the opposing camp and Benitez was still there (52nd), while Lasne did not hang the frame on a cannonball (54th). Attack-defense continued throughout the second period.

After a rescue from Boudaoui at the near post (64th), it was Todibo, who had warmed up with some Brestois a few minutes earlier, who allowed OGC Nice to maintain its advantage (72nd). And against all odds, the club from the south of France doubled the bet. Launched in depth, Delort sheltered his team (79th, 0-2). Stunned, the Brestois reacted and thought to get a penalty for a hand from Rosario, in vain (85th). The ball passed quickly from one camp to the other, and Gouiri even allowed Nice to score a third goal in the counterattack (90th + 4, 0-3). In difficulty the whole meeting because of his numerical inferiority, OGC Nice won 3-0 in Brest. A victory which allowed the Aiglons to take second place at OM thanks to a better goal difference. The SB29 remained twelfth.