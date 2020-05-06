Ligue 1: the eleven type of the season

Ligue 1 closed its doors earlier than expected this season. After 28 days played (Strasbourg-PSG could not take place), the Covid-19 pandemic has taken its hand at football in France. So it’s time for our editorial team to make the typical team of the championship. We then find a 4-4-2, system seen regularly at PSG in particular. We start with the position of last bulwark and it is Predrag Rajkovic who is the holder in this eleven. The Serbian international, who arrived for 5 million euros last summer, has achieved a magnificent exercise. He is also the goalkeeper of the best defense in the league (21 goals conceded in 28 games) and is ahead of competitors like Keylor Navas or Gautier Larsonneur. In this four-man defence, the sides are occupied by two players from Stade Rennais. Hamari Traoré is coming of age (28 years) for his third season at the club. Author of 5 assists in 27 games, the Malian has caught the eye of big teams like PSG. On the left, it was Faitout Maouassa who collected our votes. The 21-year-old has had a full season after a rather successful loan at Nimes last year. The icing on the cake, he allowed himself three nice goals (in addition to an assist) in 23 games. For the lateral posts, the names of Mohamed Simakan and Juan Bernat were also acclaimed.

Our central hinge is composed of one accustomed to individual and collective rewards, and another rather novice in the field. Despite his 35 years and a contract that ends in a few weeks, Thiago Silva has still responded present, especially on the first part of the season where he was sometimes seen to hold the defense alone. With his fine performances during these 21 Ligue 1 matches, the Brazilian may have convinced his managers to continue the adventure a little more. This is what his partner in this team Yunis Abdelhamid has managed to do. The 32-year-old Rémois extended his contract by two years last February. It must be said that he had a very good season (he played all 28 games) by being the most impervious defender of the season. In our votes, he is ahead of a Marseilles in the person of Duje Caleta-Car, who has not gone far from being part of our eleven.

No OM players in this typical team

Because in this team, no OM player has been selected yet Boubacar Kamara has also been mentioned several times. The central defender, converted in mid-season by André Villas-Boas, is simply a victim of the presence of Marco Verratti and Eduardo Camavinga. The Italian, even if he sometimes tends to annoy, will have been valuable at PSG. Still a starter (20 games) when his body leaves him alone, he was able to print his team’s game and was even able to slightly inflate his personal statistics (5 assists), despite a shortened season. The kid from Stade Rennais splashed this Ligue 1 exercise with his talent and class. At 17 years of age and in his first full professional season (25 games, 1 goal, 2 assists), he has done more than rise to the top level. His sense of placement and movement, his technical palette and his maturity have made him one of the very best players in his position in France. It remains to be seen whether the Breton club will be able to keep him for another year before handing him over to the world gotha.

So far discreet, PSG is catching up well. Of the four offensive players, three have just been crowned champions of France. Alongside are Angel Di Maria and Neymar. The Argentinian (26 games) has been arguably the most consistent player this season in the capital. The best passer in the league (14 assists), the left-hander has delighted his partners again, in addition to being regularly decisive in front of goal (7 achievements). Despite some tension with the fans and his management, Neymar has always proved as valuable for PSG (15 games, 13 goals, 6 offerings), while he has missed much of the season. Finally in front, we unsurprisingly have a duo made up of the two top scorers in Ligue 1. With 18 goals each, Wissam Ben Yedder (26 matches, 5 assists) and Kylian Mbappé (20 games, 5 assists) form a pair that we may find at the Euros in a year’s time.