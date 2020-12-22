Home Sports football Ligue 1: the OM group
Ligue 1: the OM group

By kenyan

Olympique de Marseille has lived a more than complicated week. Indeed, in the last two meetings that the Marseillais had to play, they only earned a small point (defeat against Rennes and draw against Reims). But in order to end the year 2020 well, the Phocéens are moving to Angers with the fierce desire to bounce back.

For this, André Villas-Boas summoned a group of 21 players. Jordan Amavi and Morgan Sanson are both absent. On the other hand, we once again find Pape Gueye, whose case has not yet been decided by the CNOSF after his controversial exclusion against Stade Rennais. Dimitri Payet and Florian Thauvin, are present.

