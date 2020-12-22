Ligue 1: the OM group

Olympique de Marseille has lived a more than complicated week. Indeed, in the last two meetings that the Marseillais had to play, they only earned a small point (defeat against Rennes and draw against Reims). But in order to end the year 2020 well, the Phocéens are moving to Angers with the fierce desire to bounce back.

For this, André Villas-Boas summoned a group of 21 players. Jordan Amavi and Morgan Sanson are both absent. On the other hand, we once again find Pape Gueye, whose case has not yet been decided by the CNOSF after his controversial exclusion against Stade Rennais. Dimitri Payet and Florian Thauvin, are present.

🔜 #SCOOM The group for the 𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 of year 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ selected by the coach 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲́ 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘀-𝗕𝗼𝗮𝘀 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8OBeeqR9QT – Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) December 22, 2020