Ligue 1: the posters of the first day unveiled!

On the weekend of August 7 and 8, Ligue 1 will make its big comeback and according to the latest information from Le Parisien, the posters are known! At the opening of the 2022-2023 French championship, Strasbourg will therefore host AS Monaco. Qualified for the next Champions League, Olympique de Marseille will host Stade de Reims.
Note also the trip of Paris Saint-Germain to the lawn of Clermont or the already highly anticipated poster between Olympique Lyonnais and AC Ajaccio, just promoted to the elite of French football. In a Breton derby, Stade Rennais will host FC Lorient.
The first day of Ligue 1 (August 7 and 8, 2022):
-
Strasbourg-Monaco
-
Rennes – Lorient
-
Clermont-PSG
-
Toulouse – Nice
-
Lyon – Ajaccio
-
Lille – Auxerre
-
Angers – Nantes
-
Montpellier – Troyes
-
Marseilles – Reims
-
Lens – Brest