Ligue 1: the posters of the first day unveiled!

Date:

On the weekend of August 7 and 8, Ligue 1 will make its big comeback and according to the latest information from Le Parisien, the posters are known! At the opening of the 2022-2023 French championship, Strasbourg will therefore host AS Monaco. Qualified for the next Champions League, Olympique de Marseille will host Stade de Reims.

Note also the trip of Paris Saint-Germain to the lawn of Clermont or the already highly anticipated poster between Olympique Lyonnais and AC Ajaccio, just promoted to the elite of French football. In a Breton derby, Stade Rennais will host FC Lorient.

The first day of Ligue 1 (August 7 and 8, 2022):

  • Strasbourg-Monaco

  • Rennes – Lorient

  • Clermont-PSG

  • Toulouse – Nice

  • Lyon – Ajaccio

  • Lille – Auxerre

  • Angers – Nantes

  • Montpellier – Troyes

  • Marseilles – Reims

  • Lens – Brest

Previous articleWhy Kabogo, Wa Matangi exchanged words in Wednesday rally

