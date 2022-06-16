Ligue 1: the posters of the first day unveiled!

On the weekend of August 7 and 8, Ligue 1 will make its big comeback and according to the latest information from Le Parisien, the posters are known! At the opening of the 2022-2023 French championship, Strasbourg will therefore host AS Monaco. Qualified for the next Champions League, Olympique de Marseille will host Stade de Reims.

Note also the trip of Paris Saint-Germain to the lawn of Clermont or the already highly anticipated poster between Olympique Lyonnais and AC Ajaccio, just promoted to the elite of French football. In a Breton derby, Stade Rennais will host FC Lorient.

The first day of Ligue 1 (August 7 and 8, 2022):

Strasbourg-Monaco

Rennes – Lorient

Clermont-PSG

Toulouse – Nice

Lyon – Ajaccio

Lille – Auxerre

Angers – Nantes

Montpellier – Troyes

Marseilles – Reims

Lens – Brest