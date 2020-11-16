Home Sports football Ligue 1: the TV program for the 15th day
Sportsfootball

Ligue 1: the TV program for the 15th day

By kenyan

The TV schedule for the 15th day of Ligue 1 has just fallen. On the menu, a first salvo of five matches at 7 p.m. Then, five other meetings will be held at 9 p.m. But be careful, because the diffuser will not be the same.

Thus, the matches of PSG (against Lorient), OL (against Brest) and Bordeaux (against ASSE) will be to follow on the Téléfoot channel. To watch Monaco-Lens and Rennes-OM, you will need to connect to Canal + Sport and Canal +

The program :

Wednesday December 16

7 p.m. (matches on the Téléfoot channel)

  • Dijon-Lille
  • Angers-Strasbourg
  • Montpellier-Metz
  • Nimes-Nice
  • Reims-Nantes

9 p.m. (matches on the Téléfoot channel)

  • PSG-Lorient
  • Olympique Lyonnais-Brest
  • Bordeaux-Saint-Etienne

9 p.m. (on Canal + Sport)

  • Monaco-Lens

9 p.m. (on Canal +)

  • Rennes-Olympique de Marseille

