Ligue 1: the TV program for the 15th day

The TV schedule for the 15th day of Ligue 1 has just fallen. On the menu, a first salvo of five matches at 7 p.m. Then, five other meetings will be held at 9 p.m. But be careful, because the diffuser will not be the same.

Thus, the matches of PSG (against Lorient), OL (against Brest) and Bordeaux (against ASSE) will be to follow on the Téléfoot channel. To watch Monaco-Lens and Rennes-OM, you will need to connect to Canal + Sport and Canal +

The program :

Wednesday December 16

7 p.m. (matches on the Téléfoot channel)

Dijon-Lille

Angers-Strasbourg

Montpellier-Metz

Nimes-Nice

Reims-Nantes

9 p.m. (matches on the Téléfoot channel)

PSG-Lorient

Olympique Lyonnais-Brest

Bordeaux-Saint-Etienne

9 p.m. (on Canal + Sport)

Monaco-Lens

9 p.m. (on Canal +)

Rennes-Olympique de Marseille