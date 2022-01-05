Ligue 1: towards a postponement of LOSC-Lorient

While the meeting between Angers SCO and AS Saint-Etienne has already been postponed, and that between the Girondins de Bordeaux and Olympique de Marseille could also be, another confrontation of the 20th day of the League 1 could also not be played this weekend.

As the daily reports The team, LOSC-Lorient should also be postponed by the Professional Football League after the Breton club’s request. As a reminder, the Hakes have 14 cases of Covid-19 (12 players and 2 staff members), while the Mastiffs had detected 7 cases before the Coupe de France meeting against RC Lens on Tuesday.