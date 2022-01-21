Lille: AC Milan does not let go of the Sven Botman track

Lille central defender Sven Botman is popular on the transfer market. Long linked to Newcastle, the Dutch would now be in the sights of AC Milan. Indeed, the Lombard club would seek to strengthen its defense this winter. But on the side of LOSC, there is no question of a departure from the 22-year-old Mastiff according to the words of President Olivier Létang.

However Sky Sport Italia announces that Milan would be so interested in the profile of the player born in 2000, that he would like to offer himself now before leaving him on loan in the North of France. In order to avoid having competition next summer, the Rossoneri could turn to other names this winter, such as Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham), Abdou Diallo (PSG) and Eric Bailly (Manchester United), while waiting to be able to perhaps sign the champion of France 2021.