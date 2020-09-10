Home Sports football Lille: AC Milan stands for Boubakary Soumaré
Sportsfootball

Lille: AC Milan stands for Boubakary Soumaré

By kenyan

Eager to strengthen its defense at times feverish this season, AC Milan multiplies the tracks, after having achieved the big blow Sandro Tonali. But one of them seems serious and achievable to say the least. According to information from the Gazzetta dello Sport, Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumaré (21) would arouse the interest of the Rossonero club. But despite everything, his priority would not be in the north of France.

Indeed, the track leading to Lille would only be considered in the event of failure in the Tiémoué Bakayoko case, yet on track but Chelsea is proving difficult in business. If it is for the moment only a plan B, the Italian daily announces that the Milanese club would be ready to pay between 25 and 35 M € to convince the LOSC to let go. An offer that could do the business of the Northerners after the departures of Osimhen in Naples and Gabriel at Arsenal.

Related news

football

Lois Diony signs in Angers

kenyan -
It was expected, it is now official. Angers has just announced the recruitment of striker Loïs Diony, 27, from AS Saint-Etienne. Unwanted...
Read more
football

Naples: Aurelio De Laurentiis tested positive for Covid-19

kenyan -
Today it is a massacre that has become a very sad reality. Every day, new cases of coronavirus are reported. While...
Read more
football

Monaco has drawn a great offer for Florentino Luis!

kenyan -
The princely club seeks to downsize a very impressive workforce. But he intends to continue his recruitment and is now targeting the young...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,760FansLike
3,513FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Monaco: Kevin Volland charges Bayer Leverkusen

football kenyan -
At Bayer Leverkusen, the transfer window was particularly agitated around Kai Havertz. After a long soap opera, the German club could not keep...
Read more

Alexis Sanchez talks about his Manchester United nightmare

football kenyan -
Today at Inter, Alexis Sanchez is gradually regaining his level and the smile he lost at Manchester United. The Chilean tells. On...
Read more

Real Madrid regain hope with Gareth Bale

football kenyan -
Even if it will be very complicated to get rid of the Welshman, the Merengues leaders still have a silver lining. "Who could get...
Read more

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko asks to leave

football kenyan -
Tracked by Juventus, Edin Dzeko would have asked his club, AS Roma, to let him go to Piedmont. This transfer window is more than...
Read more

Juninho and Cheyrou play down for Reine-Adelaide

football kenyan -
On the bench at kickoff last Friday against Dijon (4-1 victory) while Aouar was forfeited (coronavirus), Jeff Reine-Adelaide, who came into play, was bitter....
Read more

EdF: Hugo Lloris’ hot reaction

football kenyan -
Author of an excellent performance tonight, Hugo Lloris fully contributed to the first success of the France team in the Nations League against Sweden...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke