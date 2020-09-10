Lille: AC Milan stands for Boubakary Soumaré

Eager to strengthen its defense at times feverish this season, AC Milan multiplies the tracks, after having achieved the big blow Sandro Tonali. But one of them seems serious and achievable to say the least. According to information from the Gazzetta dello Sport, Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumaré (21) would arouse the interest of the Rossonero club. But despite everything, his priority would not be in the north of France.

Indeed, the track leading to Lille would only be considered in the event of failure in the Tiémoué Bakayoko case, yet on track but Chelsea is proving difficult in business. If it is for the moment only a plan B, the Italian daily announces that the Milanese club would be ready to pay between 25 and 35 M € to convince the LOSC to let go. An offer that could do the business of the Northerners after the departures of Osimhen in Naples and Gabriel at Arsenal.