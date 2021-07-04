Lille: Angel Gomes present at the resumption

At the Mastiffs, departures are increasing at the start of the summer transfer window. After Rominigue Kouamé (Troyes), Adama Soumaoro (Bologna) and Mike Maignan (Milan), it is Boubakary Soumaré who recently signed with Leicester City. In the opposite direction, the trend is however much calmer since the LOSC, still looking for a replacement for Christophe Galtier, has not yet formalized any arrival this summer. But the Northerners could count on the reinforcement of a certain Angel Gomes.

According to information reported by The Little Lillois, the former Red Devil was present at Domaine de Luchin to participate in the resumption of training alongside his teammates. Arrived last year from Manchester United, the young English midfielder (20) was loaned to Boavista in the wake to gain experience and come back stronger in the north of France. Recognized for his technical ease and liveliness, he played 32 matches last season, with a record of 6 goals and 3 assists. A return that is therefore akin to a reinforcement of weight for Lille.