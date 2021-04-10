Lille: Benjamin André does not see himself favorite in the title

Against FC Metz, Lille did not deliver their best match. And yet, the Mastiffs won 2-0 and thus secured the leader’s chair for another week. With this victory, Christophe Galtier’s men are 6 points ahead of PSG, which must face Strasbourg this Saturday, 6 days from the end.

In a post-match press conference, Benjamin André (30) wanted to keep his feet on the ground. Despite the good operation of his team, PSG still remains the favorite in the final coronation. “When you see what Paris did against Bayern, if they are at this level until the end of the season, it will be very complicated. Our goal is already to regain the Champions League. “