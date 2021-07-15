Lille: contact established with Robin Olsen

Mike Maignan left for AC Milan, LOSC is looking for a new number 1 goalkeeper for the 2021-22 season. This is also one of the burning issues to settle for Jocelyn Gourvennec, recently arrived at the head of the Lille team. In recent days, several names have thus circulated, such as that of Alessio Cragno (26 years old, Cagliari) but Robin Olsen seems to hold the rope well and to be the absolute priority of the Mastiffs. According to Sky Sport, contacts would also be in progress with a view to a definitive transfer of the native of Malmö.

Holder with Sweden during Euro 2020, the 31-year-old goalkeeper is no longer in the plans of José Mourinho, which has been more since the arrival of Rui Patricio (33) at AS Roma. Under contract until June 2023, the Scandinavian comes out of a rather satisfactory loan to Everton (7 appearances in the Premier League) and has significant experience in the Champions League (with Copenhagen and Roma), a competition that Lille will play next season. No amount has yet been revealed.