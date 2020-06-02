Lille: Lopez explains Luis Campos’ annoyance

Gérard Lopez returned to L’Equipe on Tuesday on the situation of Luis Campos at Losc. The president of the Dogues assures that his sports advisor is still fully involved in the Lille project.

Gerard Lopez had something to say. After deliberately staying away from the media debate on the Ligue 1 stoppage so as not to give the impression of reacting only in view of the situation of his club, the president of Losc expressed his point of view on Monday. First at a press conference of the Premier League, the union of the big French clubs, in which he lamented the haste about the stoppage of the French championship.

“It is clear that we have been put in front of the fait accompli,” he regretted, rejecting the L1 ruling on the government. What is much more disturbing for me is that since I’ve been in French football they say that we try to catch up, commercial and sporting, on the others, and there we give the stick to be beaten at a strategic moment. We are receiving a government decision that will now slow us down even more compared to other championships”

Campos is working on next season assures Lopez

After this speech, Gérard Lopez also gave an interview to L’Equipe in which he assures that the LFP is a “weak” institution. The president of the Losc also took the opportunity to take stock of the situation of Luis Campos who had desires to leave according to our information: “Luis has mainly the hatred of defeat. That is also my case. I can’t stand it. But it’s a degree above. I didn’t think it was possible. Luis’s frustration came from a sense of injustice. He was convinced, like the players and the rest of the club, that we were going to finish on the podium. He has invested a lot in the project. He had a very bad experience with the L1 shutdown. Having to accept a decision because it was taken at such a high level (government). He had a hard time getting carried away (to stop). This was reinforced when he saw that the others were taking over. There has never been a problem between us. For example, Luis wants us to be even closer to the Transfer market and to decide together certain things. Today he has a sporting revenge to take. Like me. SO is LOSC. We’re working on the constitution for next season.”