Home Sports News football Lille: Lopez explains Luis Campos' annoyance
Sports Newsfootball

Lille: Lopez explains Luis Campos’ annoyance

By kenyan

Gérard Lopez returned to L’Equipe on Tuesday on the situation of Luis Campos at Losc. The president of the Dogues assures that his sports advisor is still fully involved in the Lille project.

Gerard Lopez had something to say. After deliberately staying away from the media debate on the Ligue 1 stoppage so as not to give the impression of reacting only in view of the situation of his club, the president of Losc expressed his point of view on Monday. First at a press conference of the Premier League, the union of the big French clubs, in which he lamented the haste about the stoppage of the French championship.

“It is clear that we have been put in front of the fait accompli,” he regretted, rejecting the L1 ruling on the government. What is much more disturbing for me is that since I’ve been in French football they say that we try to catch up, commercial and sporting, on the others, and there we give the stick to be beaten at a strategic moment. We are receiving a government decision that will now slow us down even more compared to other championships”

Campos is working on next season assures Lopez

After this speech, Gérard Lopez also gave an interview to L’Equipe in which he assures that the LFP is a “weak” institution. The president of the Losc also took the opportunity to take stock of the situation of Luis Campos who had desires to leave according to our information: “Luis has mainly the hatred of defeat. That is also my case. I can’t stand it. But it’s a degree above. I didn’t think it was possible. Luis’s frustration came from a sense of injustice. He was convinced, like the players and the rest of the club, that we were going to finish on the podium. He has invested a lot in the project. He had a very bad experience with the L1 shutdown. Having to accept a decision because it was taken at such a high level (government). He had a hard time getting carried away (to stop). This was reinforced when he saw that the others were taking over. There has never been a problem between us. For example, Luis wants us to be even closer to the Transfer market and to decide together certain things. Today he has a sporting revenge to take. Like me. SO is LOSC. We’re working on the constitution for next season.”

Previous articleLeague 1: Mediapro channel will be called “Telefoot”

RELATED ARTICLES

football

League 1: Mediapro channel will be called “Telefoot”

kenyan -
Mediapro has decided to partner with TF1 to create its channel that will be called "Telefoot" named after the famous show of the private...
Read more
football

Lille is ‘most affected’ by L1 shutdown with relegated, says Lopez

kenyan -
Gérard Lopez, president of Lille, came out of his silence to regret the hasty decision to stop Ligue 1. He considers Losc to be...
Read more
football

OM: Eyraud clarifies the profile of the Head of football

kenyan -
In an interview with France Football, Jacques-Henri Eyraud gave details of the profile of the "head of football" he is looking for on Linkedin. ...
Read more
15,697FansLike
3,464FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Susan Kihika and 7 MPs move to the Uhuru camp

News Tracy Nabwile -
Susan Kihika and seven members of parliament who support Deputy President William Ruto have made a political u-turn. They are now supporting President Uhuru...
Read more

Autopsy shows George Floyd was suffocated to death

News Tracy Nabwile -
The death of George Floyd set off nationwide unrest in the USA. Pathologists did a post-mortem on his body, and it shows that a...
Read more

Kenyan producer Magix Enga gets American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s song deleted from YouTube over copyright claims

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenya’s self-proclaimed king of beats producer Magix Enga pounced on another victim after he claimed that American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine had sampled his beats...
Read more

Illegal LPG dealers to be prosecuted

News Laiza Maketso -
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has put out a harsh warning to illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) across the country. This move comes...
Read more

Uhuru sends urgent message to MPs inviting them for impromptu meeting

News Connie Mukenyi -
Monday the 1st of June 2020 saw president Uhuru Kenyatta sending an urgent text to Jubilee legislators inviting them for a meeting at Statehouse...
Read more

Ruto ranks Uhuru above all the other three Kenyan Presidents

News Stanley Kasee -
Deputy President William Ruto has praised President Uhuru Kenyatta as the best President Kenyans have had so far since independence. Speaking to Kenyans at State...
Read more

Health DG Dr. Amoth, Inooro’s Jeff Kuria among those honored by President Uhuru with Presidential Award during Madaraka Day celebrations

News Alfred Kiura -
Acting Health Director-General Patrick Amoth was among the Kenyans who President Uhuru  Kenyatta recognized with the Presidential Award during the Madaraka Day celebrations on...
Read more

Uhuru holds secret meeting with DP Ruto for 7 hours

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Samoei Ruto might be mending their relationship as sources reveal the two had a secret meeting. The...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke