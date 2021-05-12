Lille: the 3 trainers targeted for the post-Galtier

If the LOSC still hopes to convince Christophe Galtier to extend the adventure in the North of France, the northern club knows that its coach has a good chance of leaving. As proof, the Mastiffs have already targeted potential replacements.

Leader of the Ligue 1 standings with LOSC, Christophe Galtier is on track to win a new national title, after that obtained in 2008 with Olympique Lyonnais when he was assistant to Alain Perrin. A coach also well placed to lift the trophy for best coach of the season of L1 during the next UNFP trophies. Good news for Lille supporters, even if they know that “Galette” also has a good chance of packing up.

The main interested party has not officially confirmed that he will set sail at the end of the season, but everything suggests that it will be the case. Linked to the Mastiffs until 2022, the technician is requested by two clubs in Ligue 1: Olympique Lyonnais and OGC Nice. The Gones have stepped up contacts with various coaches (including the Portuguese Paulo Fonseca), while the Aiglons finally want to have a gondola head for their ambitious project. Galtier on the start, who to replace him?

Lille multiplies the tracks

Recently, the name of Laurent Blanc has been mentioned. The Cévenol would like to make a comeback in Ligue 1 after his stint at PSG, but he is not the only one to like the LOSC. The Northern voice reveals that two other profiles are attractive. They are Lucien Favre and Thiago Motta. The two men have the advantage of being free since their respective departure from Borussia Dortmund and Genoa.

Francophones, the Swiss and the Italian also have the advantage of having already had experiences in Ligue 1. The bets are therefore launched, even if the president of the Mastiffs, Olivier Létang, had nevertheless recalled that his club always gave its priority to his current trainer. “When you are very happy to collaborate with someone, you want it to continue. I want Christophe to stay and that we discuss the extension of his contract. “