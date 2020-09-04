Lionel Messi announces he remains at FC Barcelona

After several days of stammering around his future, the Argentina international has finally communicated. The latter announced that he was honoring his contract at Barça.

The long-awaited outcome has finally arrived. After announcing via a burofax his desire to leave FC Barcelona free of any contract, the Barça captain engaged in a real showdown with his management. With their backs to the wall, the Catalan upper echelons have striven to cling to the player’s release clause estimated at 700 million euros.

It is also this famous clause that caused the multiple differences of opinion between Jorge Messi father and agent of the Argentine international and Josep Maria Bartomeu president of the Blaugranas. At the same time, La Liga also defended FC Barcelona in this case by demanding that Lionel Messi pay the release clause if he really wanted to fly to other skies.

Lionel Messi puts an end to the suspense about his future

This Friday, the lawyers of the main protagonist responded to the attacks of the Spanish body with a statement specifying that the 700 million euros claimed by the Catalan club did not exist. The Messi clan therefore maintained the pressure on FC Barcelona even if several Argentinian media revealed that Lionel Messi had decided to honor his last year of contract in Catalonia. Walled in silence since the announcement of his desire to leave, the Barça captain has finally given his version of the facts and announced that he will stay well.

“Now I’m going to continue at the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the 700 million clause, that it’s impossible, and then there was another way, it was to leave in justice. I will never go to trial against Barça because it is the club that I love, which has given me everything since I arrived here. It’s the club of my life, I made my life here » La Pulga explained in an interview with Goal.com

I will stay at Barça and my attitude will not change more than I never wanted to leave. I will do my best. I always want to win, I am competitive and I don’t like to lose anything. I always want what’s best for the club, for the dressing room and for me. I said at the time that he didn’t give us to win the Champions League. I don’t know what’s going to happen now. There is a new coach and a new idea. It’s good, but you have to see how the team reacts and whether or not it will give us the competition. What I can say is that I stay and that I will give the best of myself.