Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Lionel Messi reveals his favorite for the Ballon d’Or

Date:

This season, there will be no eighth Ballon d’Or for Lionel Messi. Except major surprise. Everything indicates that it is Karim Benzema, a major architect of Real Madrid’s coronations in La Liga and the Champions League, who is the big favorite to obtain the grail of individual distinctions. In an interview given to TyC Sportsthe Argentine star validated this possibility.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt, it’s obvious that Benzema had a spectacular season and he won the Champions League, being very important in all the matches from the round of 16 to the final. I believe that this year, there are no doubts”, thus confided the Parisian. One more therefore, after his friend Luis Suarez, who had also abounded in this direction …

Previous articleGianluigi Donnarumma showers Thibault Courtois with praise

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Gianluigi Donnarumma showers Thibault Courtois with praise

kenyan -
In a press conference with the Italian selection before...

Ruto must have been forced to pick Gachagua as deputy

kenyan -
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu now says Deputy President...

Man City: Erling Haaland speaks for the first time since his transfer

kenyan -
In a press conference with the Norwegian selection,...

PUMA unveils its latest jersey for Italy

kenyan -
Absent from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Italy...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Gianluigi Donnarumma showers Thibault Courtois with praise

football 0
In a press conference with the Italian selection before...

Ruto must have been forced to pick Gachagua as deputy

News 0
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu now says Deputy President...

Man City: Erling Haaland speaks for the first time since his transfer

football 0
In a press conference with the Norwegian selection,...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.