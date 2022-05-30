Lionel Messi reveals his favorite for the Ballon d’Or

This season, there will be no eighth Ballon d’Or for Lionel Messi. Except major surprise. Everything indicates that it is Karim Benzema, a major architect of Real Madrid’s coronations in La Liga and the Champions League, who is the big favorite to obtain the grail of individual distinctions. In an interview given to TyC Sportsthe Argentine star validated this possibility.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt, it’s obvious that Benzema had a spectacular season and he won the Champions League, being very important in all the matches from the round of 16 to the final. I believe that this year, there are no doubts”, thus confided the Parisian. One more therefore, after his friend Luis Suarez, who had also abounded in this direction …