Lionel Messi’s tearful farewells upset the European press, Inter Milan have appointed Romelu Lukaku’s successor

The tears of Lionel Messi upset the European press, decisive meeting for the future of Harry Kane, the successor of Romelu Lukaku has been found, find in your press review Foot Transfer market the latest information from the European sports press.

Lionel Messi’s tears, historic image for world football

A strong moment in emotions for all lovers of the round ball. Whether you are supporters of Real Madrid or FC Barcelona, ​​whether pro-Ronaldo or pro-Messi, it was difficult to remain indifferent to the tears of one of the greatest legends of our sport. Obviously on this Monday morning, the whole Spanish press is in mourning. “All the asses cry with you“, title Sport by repeating a few strong statements from the Argentinian during his visit to the Camp Nou audience. The tears of the Pulga in close-up on everyday life AS, accompanied by what will probably remain as THE strong statement of this press conference: “I did my best, I wanted to stay.” What upset the whole of the European press.

Meeting Harry Kane – Nuno Espírito Santo

Today is expected to take place a decisive meeting for the future of Harry Kane, insisted on at Manchester City. Coach Nuno Espirito Santo and Spurs striker will meet for the first time since the Portuguese tactician’s arrival, as explained by ### Daily Mail. The latter will try everything to convince the captain of Three Lions to stay. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to find the right words. It should be noted that the person concerned resumed the path of training, while last week, the English press was inflamed on his absences which were in reality due only because of a period of isolation.

Romelu Lukaku’s successor found by Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku back at Chelsea, it’s only a matter of time. Inter Milan have already looked into their replacement, and according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s Edin Dzeko, the AS Roma striker who should land. An offer of around 4.5 million euros should be enough to secure the services of the Bosnian striker. In the Roman edition of Corriere dello Sport, we are told that the sports director of Giallorossi Tiago Pinto would have already anticipated his departure with Alexander Isak who would very much like José Mourinho.