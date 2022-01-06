Lionel Scaloni ready to help PSG for Lionel Messi?

While the coronavirus pandemic is currently hitting the whole of the football planet, the postponed matches are multiplying and inexorably shifting the national and international calendar. With this in mind, the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in the South America zone will resume at the end of January when Argentina will, as such, face Chile (January 27) and Colombia (January 1). February).

Two new dates and therefore a new long trip for a certain Lionel Messi (34), recently affected by the Covid-19 and who is struggling to find his best level in the Parisian jersey. But according to the latest information from TyC Sports, Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni could indirectly help Paris Saint-Germain since he would consider doing without the seven-time Ballon d’Or for these two meetings in order to let him rest. A news that the Parisian leaders would welcome, without a doubt, with the greatest fervor.

# SelecciónArgentina🇦🇷 El plan de Scaloni con Messi en la próxima convocatoriaEl entrenador de la Albiceleste ultima detalles de la lista para los partidos ante Chile y Colombia y todavía no se sabe qué pasará con la Pulga.https: //t.co/HydsK3IsZL – TyC Sports (@TyCSports) January 6, 2022