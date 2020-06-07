Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold may be the best player in the world according to Cafu

In an interview with the Fifa website, Cafu was adamative about Trent Alexander-Arnold. The former Brazil captain is a big fan of Liverpool’s right-back, to whom he predicts a golden fate.

The four letters of his name are associated with the history of football. In his twenty-year career, Cafu has built a legendary record. The man with 142 caps with Brazil has played in four World Cups, including two won (1994, 2002) and one lost in the final (1998). He also won two Copa Americas (1997, 1999), two Copa Libertadores with Sao Paulo (1992 1993) and a Champions League with AC Milan (2007). Among other things.

As it celebrated its 50th anniversary, Fifa paid tribute to him on Sunday in the form of aan interview published on his website. The best right side of his generation looks back at the highlights of his career and reveals that Ronaldinho is the hardest-to-score opponent he has ever crossed on a field.

“He has a Brazilian style of play”

He also took the opportunity to soften Thirty Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool, to whom he promises a bright future. “He’s a sensational player, a rare talent. If he continues to play like that, he will be considered one of the best players in the world. He has the potential to win Fifa’s The Best Award. He’s technically brilliant, he’s got so many qualities. He has a Brazilian style of play. I love watching him play!”