Home Sports News football Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold may be the best player in the world according to...
Sports Newsfootball

Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold may be the best player in the world according to Cafu

By kenyan

In an interview with the Fifa website, Cafu was adamative about Trent Alexander-Arnold. The former Brazil captain is a big fan of Liverpool’s right-back, to whom he predicts a golden fate.

The four letters of his name are associated with the history of football. In his twenty-year career, Cafu has built a legendary record. The man with 142 caps with Brazil has played in four World Cups, including two won (1994, 2002) and one lost in the final (1998). He also won two Copa Americas (1997, 1999), two Copa Libertadores with Sao Paulo (1992 1993) and a Champions League with AC Milan (2007). Among other things.

As it celebrated its 50th anniversary, Fifa paid tribute to him on Sunday in the form of aan interview published on his website. The best right side of his generation looks back at the highlights of his career and reveals that Ronaldinho is the hardest-to-score opponent he has ever crossed on a field.

“He has a Brazilian style of play”

He also took the opportunity to soften Thirty Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool, to whom he promises a bright future. “He’s a sensational player, a rare talent. If he continues to play like that, he will be considered one of the best players in the world. He has the potential to win Fifa’s The Best Award. He’s technically brilliant, he’s got so many qualities. He has a Brazilian style of play. I love watching him play!”

Related news

football

Juventus: Bonucci impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s form after containment

kenyan -
In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus central defender Leonardo Bonucci said he was impressed by the fitness of team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo...
Read more
football

Cavani cancels Inter

kenyan -
Edinson Cavani is unlikely to play for Inter Milan. As reported by the Italian 'Tuttosport', the Uruguayan striker has cancelled the Nerazzurri. The 33-year-old's...
Read more
football

Premier League: Klopp wants to host parade next season

kenyan -
Aware that a mass rally in the event of a title could be difficult to organise at the moment in England, Klopp plans to...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Manchester United: Scholes’ warning to Pogba

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Paul Pogba will have to fight for a starting spot when the Premier League resumes. According to the...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Bayern: Davies would like his girlfriend to leave PSG

Bayern Munich's left-back Alphonso Davies is in a relationship with PSG and Canada striker Jordan Huitema. A love story from a distance, unless the...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Bundesliga: Bayern T-shirts for the Black Live Matters movement

Bayern Munich players showed their support for the Black Live Matters movement before kick-off for their Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen. ...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Brescia: Balotelli towards a breach of contract

Mario Balotelli has been out of training for a few days and is not expected to return to the season with Brescia. According to...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,708FansLike
3,469FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

This is how you can avoid paying for Safaricom mobile money...

News Connie Mukenyi -
The phrase 'na utume ya kutoa pia' is prevalent in Kenya, with many using it almost daily. The phrase was coined with the onset of...
Read more

Matiang’i announces police officers’ fate after a two-hour secret meeting

News Connie Mukenyi -
The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Security Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has announced war on rogue police. The CS arrived at this...
Read more

Government to nullify licenses of bars serving alcohol against covid-19 measures

News Laiza Maketso -
During the covid-19 presser on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe warned bars and other places of entertainment against disobeying the covid-19 measures. He said...
Read more

UoN does not care – students complain of forced online exams...

News Connie Mukenyi -
University of Nairobi (UoN) students took to Twitter complaining after the university announced that they would be having online exams. This announcement did not...
Read more

Kenya records 805 covid-19 infections in the last 7 days

News Laiza Maketso -
Three months since Kenya recorded its first covid-19 case on March 13, 2020, the rate of infections continues to rise at a high rate. Following...
Read more

167 more people test positive for covid-19

News Laiza Maketso -
Kenya has recorded 167 new covid-19 infections, the highest number ever recorded since the virus outbreak in the country. The new confirmed infections were reported...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke