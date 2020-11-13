Home Sports football Liverpool: an unexpected lead to replace Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool: an unexpected lead to replace Virgil van Dijk

By kenyan

Without a club since leaving Watford last month, Daryl Janmaat has no certainty about his future. At 31, the versatile right-back, also able to evolve in the axis of a defense, could finally find a spare tire, and not the least. Indeed, TeamTalk report that Liverpool could look into the case of the former Newcastle player and former partner of Wijnaldum. The latter would also have pleaded his case with his leaders, seeking to fill the holes left by the injuries of Virgil Van Dijk, or even more recently of Joe Gomez, and Alexander-Arnold.

A full infirmary that could quickly lead to the arrival of the Dutch international. After overcoming a knee injury, the Dutch international (34 caps) is said to be in great shape and hopes to sign a contract until the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether the Reds will opt for an experienced but aging player, or a young player with a promising future.

