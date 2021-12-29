Liverpool and Newcastle already fighting for the Aguibou Camara revelation!

Failing to have had sports guarantees from LOSC, Aguibou Camara went to Olympiakos to sign his first professional contract. After six sparkling first months in Greece, the one we already compare to Naby Keita is already igniting the recruiters of the biggest European clubs, starting with those of Newcastle and Liverpool.

Sometimes a player’s career hangs by a thread and their fate can change at any time. This adage fits perfectly with the dazzling emergence of Aguibou Camara. Six months ago, this Guinean midfielder was just one LOSC hope among the rest. At the end of the internship contract with the northern club, Aguibou and his representative Hervé Cros refused the LOSC pro contract proposal due to the lack of a concrete project from the reigning French champion for the Guinean. It must be said that despite obvious qualities, a goal in one appearance in the Coupe de France in pro with LOSC against Dijon in February 2021, Aguibou Camara no longer had his chance with the pros then coached by Christophe Galtier.

Olympiakos, seduced by the potential of the right-hander and his room for improvement, jumped at the opportunity and made him sign a 4-year pro contract during the summer. And the least we can say is that the current leader of the Greek championship does not regret his choice at all. In just a few months, Aguibou Camara has imposed himself in the midfield and never ceases to impress from the top of his 20 years with 5 goals and 4 assists in the Super League and a few successful matches in the Europa League with the club. Greek.

Newcastle and Liverpool are on the spot

Services that quickly echoed throughout Europe so that around ten clubs are now interested in the Guinean phenomenon. This midfielder used more on the sides at Olympiakos, which we like to compare in the country to his illustrious compatriot Naby Keita, will undoubtedly be one of the stars of the selection of Guinea during the matches of CAN 2021 in Cameroon. All the recruiters of the big European clubs will have eyes only for him. Starting with Liverpool where a certain … Naby Keita is playing. The Reds, who have already supervised the player on several occasions this season, will follow his performances again.

But Jürgen Klopp’s club are not alone at the time. In Newcastle, we stay on the lookout for the slightest opportunity and we are closely following the player. While he is unlikely to leave Greece this winter, Aguibou Camara could be one of the big attractions of the summer transfer window. Aware of the potential and the growing market value, the management of Olympiakos, still very tough in business, should not hesitate to raise the stakes of a player already estimated at around fifteen million euros. Enough to make LOSC regret for not having believed enough in the potential of the Guinean …