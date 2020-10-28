Home Sports football Liverpool: another blow for Jürgen Klopp!
Liverpool: another blow for Jürgen Klopp!

By kenyan

Yesterday evening, the Reds won 2 goals to 0 against Midtjylland. But that success was marred by Fabinho’s injury. Another blow for Jürgen Klopp.

This is the tile for Liverpool. The Reds are certainly tied for first in the Premier League standings with Everton and winners of their first two Champions League games against Ajax (1-0) and Midtjylland (2-0), but it was not the joy last night. The reason ? Fabinho’s very early injury exit, from the thirtieth minute of play against Midtjylland. An event synonymous with a huge blow for Jürgen Klopp.

Last night, Liverpool indicated “Wait to find out the extent of Fabinho’s injury that occurred in tonight’s victory (yesterday). “ But facing the media, Klopp did not hide his pessimism. Because the German coach had repositioned the Brazilian midfielder in defense, alongside Joe Gomez, after Virgil van Dijk’s knee injury (the Batavian is unavailable until the end of the season).

“This is the last thing we needed”

Fabinho injured in his turn, it is therefore the hecatomb. “This is the last thing we needed. I know he felt something in his hamstrings, it’s not good. He said he could have kept playing, but without sprinting, which doesn’t help at the position he plays. For Fab ‘, I don’t know. It’s like that with muscle injuries, you have the result the next day. So we will wait ”, Klopp said yesterday on BT Sports.

Fabinho and van Dijk on the flank, Klopp can only hope for an early return from Joël Matip, the last experienced player in this position, to support Joe Gomez. And again, nothing is certain. “I don’t know, we have to see. If it was the last game of the season, I think we could make one or two players available for the next game. But we play three days later. Injured players need preparation for the rest of the season and that’s what we’re trying to do. “ And with a frantic pace to manage between the championship and the Champions League, there is something to be worried about.

