Liverpool-Chelsea: the official line-ups

It is the shock of this 29th day of the Premier League. Liverpool (6th, 43 points) welcomes Chelsea (5th, 44 points) to Anfield, for a match that will be worth a lot in the race for qualifying places in the Champions League. Jürgen Klopp, who recovers Fabinho and Alisson, aligns his almost immutable 4-3-3 with in particular his nugget Curtis Jones in the middle.

Thomas Tuchel continues for his part with his system at 3 behind, but Callum Hudson-Odoi cedes his role of right piston to Reece James. Timo Werner is preferred to Olivier Giroud at the forefront of the attack, while Jorginho is established in the middle.

Team lineup:

Liverpool: Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson – Jones, Thiago, Wijnaldum – Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Chelsea: Mendy – Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, Christensen – James, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell – Ziyech, Mount – Werner.

