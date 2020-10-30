Liverpool give news of Virgil van Dijk

Victim of a knee ligament injury during the Mersey derby against Everton (2-2) after a collision with Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Virgil van Dijk (29) will miss several months of competition. Liverpool would also study the track leading to Kalidou Koulibaly to replace him this winter.

At the same time, the Dutch defender continues his rehabilitation. This is how the club has just revealed that the latter’s operation had taken place in London successfully. However, no return date has yet been set.

.@VirgilvDijk has undergone successful surgery on the knee ligament injury he sustained earlier this month. He’ll now focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of our medical department 💪 – Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 30, 2020