Liverpool give news of Virgil van Dijk

By kenyan

Victim of a knee ligament injury during the Mersey derby against Everton (2-2) after a collision with Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Virgil van Dijk (29) will miss several months of competition. Liverpool would also study the track leading to Kalidou Koulibaly to replace him this winter.

At the same time, the Dutch defender continues his rehabilitation. This is how the club has just revealed that the latter’s operation had taken place in London successfully. However, no return date has yet been set.

