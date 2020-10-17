Liverpool: Jordan Henderson criticizes the refereeing during the derby against Everton

This Saturday, Everton hosted Liverpool for a derby in their den at Goodison Park to open the fifth day of the Premier League. At the end of a completely crazy match marked by many twists and it would seem a few refereeing errors, the two teams parted in a draw rich in goals (2-2). But if the score can reflect the match, several facts of the game have been talking a lot since the final whistle. Many were the observers to protest against the non-expulsion of Jordan Pickford after a more than dangerous exit in front of Virgil van Dijk, left injured. However diminished, the Reds almost won during this match.

But it was without counting on the intervention of the VAR which encouraged Mr. Oliver to refuse to Jordan Henderson the winning goal for a very contentious offside position of Sadio Mané (90th + 4). If this has been debated since the end of the match, the captain of the Reds does not really know what to think about it and dwelled more on the exit from injury of Virgil van Dijk. At the microphone of BT Sport, the captain of the Reds seemed confused and stuck to the reactions of his teammates. “Everyone asks me about the Pickford tackle, so I guess it mustn’t have been a good decision. Jordan came over and apologized after the game and asked me to talk to Virgil about it. ” A questionable decision which is likely to continue to fuel the debates on VAR.