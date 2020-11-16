Home Sports football Liverpool: Jordan Henderson injured in turn
In Liverpool, the days go by and look the same, to their dismay. Thus, the injuries are linked to the Reds. While Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho or Trent Alexander-Arnold joined the infirmary before the international break, new executives will have to stay away from the pitch. Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson thus experienced physical glitches with their selection.

The Scotsman was announced injured just this Sunday morning and Jordan Henderson joined him in the evening. Released at half-time of the match against Belgium, the captain of the Reds suffers from a muscle problem. “Jordan felt a little stiffness during the break and he felt he couldn’t continue”, Gareth Southgate explained at a press conference. A simple precaution or a real concern? The future will most certainly tell.

