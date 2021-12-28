Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp also campaigns for the five changes

In a context of chaos linked to Covid-19 where matches are linked at an infernal pace, when they are not postponed, the Premier League is going through a complicated period. An area of ​​turbulence which brings several coaches of the English championship to come out of silence, like Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea), in particular to rethink this rule of the five authorized changes which had been put in place at the start of the health crisis . With this in mind, it is Jurgen Klopp who has stepped up to the plate this time. Favorable to the return of the five rotations and supported by several of his colleagues (Rangnick, Guardiola or Ranieri), the Liverpool coach is nevertheless pessimistic.

“We need fourteen votes to change the rule, and there is something wrong. For example, I don’t think many Burnley players are in international matches. When our players play three matches, they don’t have any, Klopp said at a press conference on Monday. We are talking about a problem encountered by some players and clubs but the outcome of which is decided by others. This is a real problem. The best and most intense league in the world is the only one that keeps three substitutions. It is not fair. We should change but I don’t really see a possibility that we will succeed ”, thus declared this Monday the technician of the Reds.