Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp defends Alisson

This Sunday, Liverpool received Manchester City for the Premier League clash between two of the most beautiful teams in the championship. A shock won hands down by Pep Gaurdiola and his men (4-1) who were well helped by the many balls of Alisson. Asked about the gross mistakes of his goalkeeper which led to Manchester City’s goals, Jürgen Klopp was keen to defend his colt.

For him, his guardian may have been afraid. “We didn’t give Alisson a lot of options, especially on the first goal. On the second, he just missed the ball. There’s no real reason, maybe he was scared. Sounds funny as a reason, but it is possible. (…) Ali ‘saved our lives several times, today he made two mistakes. It’s like that. “ With the loss, Liverpool may have said goodbye to the Premier League title.