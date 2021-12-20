Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp does not understand the penalty not whistled on Diogo Jota against Tottenham

In the shock of the 18th day of the Premier League between Tottenham and Liverpool, neither team managed to gain the upper hand on Sunday afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (2-2). But the Reds were certainly hoping for better … right after his equalizer in the first half, Diogo Jota could have been awarded a penalty after a charge to his back from Emerson, but the referee didn’t flinch. What to drive completely crazy Jürgen Klopp, who returned to this episode after the game.

“Mr. Tierney tells me he thinks Diogo is stopping on purpose because he wants the fault. First of all, if you want to shoot you have to stop because you can’t shoot at that time. It would be helpful if you had played soccer yourself in the past. I really don’t know what problem this referee has with me. I have no problem with any referee … other than him. The draw against Tottenham makes sense tonight, but this situation was crucial, a key moment in the game ”, explained the German coach at the microphone of Sky Sports.