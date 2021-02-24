Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp future coach of the Mannschaft?

At the club since 2015, Jürgen Klopp has won everything with Liverpool in recent years. After winning the Champions League in 2019, he won the league last season with the Reds, 30 years after the last Premier League lifted. While his contract does not end until 2024, it could be that the German technician will leave Anfield earlier.

According to information from BILD, the former coach of Dortmund could take the reins of the German selection in 2023, after the World Cup in Qatar. Klopp would therefore take over from Low, and the German newspaper even claims that there is “68%” chances for the current Liverpool coach to replace the coach at the head of the Mannschaft. Jurgen Klopp coach, on paper, it is in any case very interesting!