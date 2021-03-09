Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp is not threatened

Since the start of 2021, nothing has been going well for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s men have collapsed in the league and remain on six straight losses at Anfield, impregnable so far. But these poor results should not threaten the post of the German technician who has the confidence of its leaders.

According to information from Telegraph, US owners see the last two months as an anomaly interrupting five years of progress for Jurgen Klopp. They believe the former Borussia Dortmund boss is still the best possible option and will have full powers this summer to rebuild a late-cycle squad. In private, questions about his future are deemed absurd.