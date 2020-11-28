Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp ready to sell Shaqiri and Origi to recruit in defense?

Faced with a rain of injuries in his workforce, Jürgen Klopp aligned this Wednesday against Atalanta a team composition to say the least (0-2 defeat). Despite the arrivals of Rhys Williams, Neco Williams, and Kostas Tsmikias, all called in to reinforce the pro squad, the Reds coach would not be satisfied with the number of defensive players made available to him.

Therefore, the British daily Express tells us this Friday that the coach of the reigning English champion club would like to separate from Shaqiri (29 years old) and Origi (25 years old) and would hope to recover nearly € 34 million. A substantial sum for the German technician who could therefore recruit one, perhaps even two defenders, and give color to a team which is sorely lacking since the injuries of Virgil Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and others.