Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp tries the blow Ousmane Dembélé

The English champion finally takes action in this final stretch of the summer transfer window. The Reds would thus seriously consider the case of the French world champion.

Liverpool is accelerating in this final stretch of the summer transfer window. After having sealed an agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Thiago Alcantara, the English champion is now working to strengthen his attacking sector. If the intolerable trio Salah, Firmino, Mané seems unconquerable in the eyes of Jürgen Klopp, the latter would still like to bring quality to support or supplement them if necessary.

If the German manager can rely on second knives like Origi, Minamino or Shaqiri, the former coach of Borussia Dortmund is prospecting to find a profile capable of unseating the opposing defenses with percussion and speed. The English press has often mentioned in recent weeks an interest of the Reds for Ismaïla Sarr. But, as for Abdoulaye Doucouré in the past, Watford would be extremely greedy in this matter.

Jürgen Klopp likes Ousmane Dembélé a lot

Klopp would therefore look at a plan B at a lower cost, likely to meet his sporting requirements. This Friday, Sport reveals that Liverpool would have approached FC Barcelona for Ousmane Dembélé. The English club have even officially contacted Barça to study the feasibility of a loan from the French winger. The English champion would even consider including a purchase option just to show a little more his willingness to enlist the former Rennais. For Jürgen Klopp, setting his sights on Ousmane Dembélé during this period is not so far-fetched.

Indeed, Barca need cash, and the recent arrivals of Pedri and Trincão give them even more possibilities on the offensive side. In addition, the beginnings in friendly matches of the two young players suggest good prospects for Ronald Koeman. Being interested in an Ousmane Dembélé, who has multiplied the physical problems in recent seasons and is looking for redemption, could prove to be a wise choice. Jürgen Klopp also holds the French international in high regard. On the Barça side, however, a departure from Dembélé in the form of a loan would not be on the agenda if we are to believe Sport. But in the transfer window everything can quickly change …

