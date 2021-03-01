Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp wants Mohamed Salah to stay long

As for more than three seasons now, Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer. Author already of 24 goals (including 17 in the Premier League where he is the top scorer), the Egyptian remains the number 1 asset of Jurgen Klopp. And the German coach hopes to see him stay with him for a long time.

Last December, in an interview with AS, the 28-year-old had left in doubt about a possible departure from Real Madrid in particular. At a press conference, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he wanted to see his player stay a few more seasons. “It’s just a little awkward when I have to praise my own players, which I like to do to be honest, but especially in the case of Mo ‘(Salah) the numbers speak for themselves . Mo ‘is not only a goalscorer, he has also developed as a footballer. He’s a very, very important player for us and I hope he will be for a very long time, of course. “ Enough to convince him to stay?