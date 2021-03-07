Liverpool: Klopp does not want to sacrifice the Premier League

Liverpool saw their season change a few weeks ago. Leading the championship for several months, Jurgen Klopp’s men collapsed suddenly. Since then, the Reds have taken just 12 points out of the last 39 points available and are now fighting to try to snag a Champions League qualification next season.

Still in the Champions League race, Liverpool perfectly negotiated their eighth first leg against Leipzig. And to save his season, the liverpuldiens must go far in the European Cup. For Jurgen Klopp there is no question of focusing only on the C1 and abandoning the championship even with the sequence of matches. “We look at who we can field on Sunday and then who can play on Wednesday, but it’s not that we have given up on the Premier League, that will never happen. Liverpool is too big, too many people are interested. We do not play behind closed doors, without cameras, it is in front of our supporters and we feel the responsibility that in each match we must give everything to win it. “, he explained at a press conference in remarks reported by Sky Sports.