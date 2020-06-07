Home Sports News football Liverpool: Klopp's letter to a Manchester United fan asking him to stop...
Liverpool: Klopp’s letter to a Manchester United fan asking him to stop winning

By kenyan

In recent days, a 10-year-old Manchester United supporter has written to Jurgen Klopp asking him to “win less often” with Liverpool. The Reds coach did not hesitate to respond to this fan, in a high-class message.

Every week, Liverpool move a little further towards the Premier League title, which has eluded the club since 1990. In 26 days, the Reds of Jurgen Klopp have not yet experienced defeat with 25 wins and a draw. A performance that despairs the opposing fans, like Daragh, 10 years old and a fan of Manchester United, who wrote a letter to the Liverpool coach asking his team to stop winning so often.

“It’s my job to help Liverpool”

The young Daragh has had the good surprise in recent hours to see that Jurgen Klopp has responded, also by letter. “As much as you want defeat for Liverpool, it’s my job to do everything I can to help Liverpool win as there are millions of people around the world who want to be happy,” the German technician said in response. So I really don’t want to let them down.”

Small reason for satisfaction, Manchester United are the only league team to have taken points from Liverpool this season, on 28 October (1-1) in a match at Old Trafford. “I can only safely tell you that if there is one thing that must not change, it is your passion for football and your club,” Klopp said. Manchester United are lucky to have you as a supporter.” Words that will inevitably mark the young Daragh.

