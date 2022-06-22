Liverpool: Mohamed Salah reacts to the departure of Sadio Mané

A few moments after Sadio Mané’s transfer to Bayern Munich was made official, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah paid tribute to his attacking teammate, with whom he played on European pitches 223 times (both involved in 36 goals).

“It was quite an adventure! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you the best in your new adventure! We will all miss you”said the number 11 of the Reds about the Senegalese international (90 caps, 32 goals).

It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us. pic.twitter.com/zndPry1mfg —Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 22, 2022