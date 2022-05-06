Menu
Liverpool: Mohamed Salah still believes in the quadruple

On Thursday night, the Liverpool striker won the FWA Premier League Player of the Year award, as voted on by more than 400 English journalists. A deserved reward when we take a look at the performance of the Egyptian in the league, for the moment top scorer (22 goals) and best passer (13 assists). Asked after the ceremony, the number 11 of the Reds still believes in the quadruple – Liverpool are one point behind Man. City in PL, winner of the League and in the final of the FA Cup and the Champions League.

“I think Liverpool can achieve the quadruple. It’s not all in our hands, but I think we have to win our Premier League matches, and we’ll see if Manchester City drop points or not. I think we just have to focus on our game. In the Premier League you have to wait for City to drop points, but I think it’s possible.”he said on English television.

