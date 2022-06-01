Liverpool: Mohamed Salah’s preference for the 2023 transfer window

The last few days have been complicated for Liverpool between the defeat in the Champions League final against Real Madrid and the now more than probable departure of Sadio Mané. Added to this is the uncertain future of Mohamed Salah. Indeed, if the Egyptian has announced that he will be present on the banks of the Mersey next season, his contract expires in June 2023, and no agreement to extend it has yet been found.

The Premier League’s top scorer of the season (tied with Son) is already one of the club’s top three earners along with Thiago and Van Dijk, but it seems the 15% raise offered by Liverpool wasn’t enough. If no agreement is reached before the end of his contract, the former AS Roma player, who wishes to extend for two seasons, could leave the Reds for free, and according to The Athletic his desire would be to stay in the Premier League! Losing Mané this summer and seeing Salah join a domestic competitor next summer would in any case be a real snub for the Reds.