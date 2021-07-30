HomeSportsfootballLiverpool: moving message from Virgil van Dijk after his return to the...
Liverpool: moving message from Virgil van Dijk after his return to the pitch

285 days later, Virgil van Dijk played again. On October 17, the Dutch international was injured following a hazardous exit by Jordan Pickford, during a match between Liverpool and Everton. Operated on the ligaments of the right knee, he made his return Thursday, during a friendly match against Hertha Berlin. Even if his team lost (4-3), Virgil van Dijk was delighted to have finally been able to play again.

It’s hard to express how I feel, but it’s important for me to say that I’ve been blessed with the support of so many amazing people. The surgeon, my physios, my trainers and the staff who have been with me since day one. My teammates for giving me energy and allowing me to keep my head up. The fans for their love, support and encouragement. And above all, my family, because without them I would be nothing. Thank you. The work doesn’t stop now. He’s only just getting started. We continue ! », He declared on Twitter.

