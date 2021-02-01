Home Sports football Liverpool offer Ben Davies
It is done ! As we know, Liverpool are looking to strengthen by midnight, and two defenders are expected. If Ozan Kabak should become Red in the next few hours, Ben Davies already is! The Mersey club has just formalized the arrival of the 25-year-old English defender, who arrives from Preston North End, Championship team.

The length of the contract was not disclosed, but the club mentioned a long-term contract in its official press release. According to the English media, the Liverpuldiens have paid around 3 million euros for the native of Barrow-in-Furness, who will help out in defense following the many injuries in the workforce that forced Klopp to field players like Henderson or Fabinho in defense.

