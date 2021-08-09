Liverpool: reassuring reviews for Andrew Robertson

More fear than harm for Andrew Robertson. Released on injury during a preparation match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, the left side of the Reds took exams and reassured Liverpool fans on social networks.

“Thank you all for your kind messages and your support. The scan doesn’t suggest anything too significant, but there is ligament damage that will need to be repaired. I will work every day to be able to help the team again as soon as possible ”, explained the 27-year-old. The duration of the unavailability is not yet specified, but it should not be able to start for the resumption of the Premier League, against Norwich, this Saturday (6.30 p.m.).

