Home Sports News football Liverpool: Reds success told by James Milner
Sports Newsfootball

Liverpool: Reds success told by James Milner

By kenyan

Div

Liverpool are walking on the Premier League. Leading the league with a 25-point lead over Manchester City, the Reds have had a historic season (82 points from a possible 87). For Sky Sports, James Milner (34 years) looked back on his team’s great season and revealed what makes it his strength. While players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk are often cited as the players in the squad, Milner has won for the strength of the group.

“The dressing room we have at Liverpool is very strong. The manager (Jungen Klopp) has always established an excellent team spirit, rules and a way of doing things. Everyone is in the group, even the youngest, and that is the most important thing. All the players have in them a part of the team and the club”revealed the Reds midfielder. Liverpool have not been crowned champions of England for thirty years and need only two wins to end their shortage. The coronavirus has passed by, we will now have to wait for the resumption of football, the date of which is still not known.

Previous articleJubilee Party tussles intensify as Tuju publishes NMC names

RELATED ARTICLES

football

FIFA Vice-President emerges the idea of a season on the calendar year

kenyan -
With the end of competitions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, football players have proposed many solutions to end the season, such as switching...
Read more
football

OM: Alvaro Gonzalez had the best season of his career

kenyan -
Div On loan from Villarreal to Olympique de Marseille during the 2019-2020 season, Alvaro Gonzalez quickly established himself in the central hinge...
Read more
football

L1, L2: LFP to get loan to help clubs

kenyan -
Div While the crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic will upset the financial balance of all football clubs, the Professional Football League...
Read more
15,592FansLike
3,455FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Jubilee Party tussles intensify as Tuju publishes NMC names

News Erick Flavour -
The Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, on Saturday 2 May 2020, published the disputed list of members of the National Management Committee (NMC). The members...
Read more

Isolated, quarantined public health officers to be cleared before resuming work

Health Erick Flavour -
Public officers who have been isolated or quarantined due to Coronavirus will now have to obtain a clearance from the facility to show that...
Read more

Kenya registers the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Health Stanley Kasee -
Kenya has today recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases since it recorded the first case in March. The Ministry of Health announced 24...
Read more

Kilifi residents left homeless after a river broke its banks

County News Stanley Kasee -
Hundreds of families in Magarini and Malindi constituencies in Kilifi County have been left homeless and lost their crops as River Sabaki burst its...
Read more

COVID-19 close to running rampant as it digs deeper into Kawangware, Eastleigh

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Kawangware continues to be a hotspot for the COVID-19 illness after 7 of the new cases emerged from the area. Eastleigh also recorded 10 new...
Read more

Adelle Onyango becomes first African with a syndicated podcast after landing deal with Trace

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Award-winning and celebrated radio host Adelle Onyango has landed herself a new gig with Trace FM. The station will air her podcast, legally clueless,...
Read more

This is the updated list of all 23 coronavirus hotspots in Nairobi and Mombasa

News Connie Mukenyi -
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has unveiled a new list of all coronavirus hotspots spread across the two most hit counties. He gave out 23...
Read more

Baby, mother freed from quarantine after public outcry

Health Stanley Kasee -
A one-month-old and its mother, who had been quarantined in Busia, have been freed from the quarantine after the intervention of Kenyans and some...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke