Liverpool: Reds success told by James Milner

Liverpool are walking on the Premier League. Leading the league with a 25-point lead over Manchester City, the Reds have had a historic season (82 points from a possible 87). For Sky Sports, James Milner (34 years) looked back on his team’s great season and revealed what makes it his strength. While players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk are often cited as the players in the squad, Milner has won for the strength of the group.

“The dressing room we have at Liverpool is very strong. The manager (Jungen Klopp) has always established an excellent team spirit, rules and a way of doing things. Everyone is in the group, even the youngest, and that is the most important thing. All the players have in them a part of the team and the club”revealed the Reds midfielder. Liverpool have not been crowned champions of England for thirty years and need only two wins to end their shortage. The coronavirus has passed by, we will now have to wait for the resumption of football, the date of which is still not known.