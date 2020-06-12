Home Sports News football Liverpool: Salah pays for gas tour at gas station
Sports Newsfootball

Liverpool: Salah pays for gas tour at gas station

By kenyan

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah paid the gas bill for customers at a petrol station, where he had just refueled. Class.

This is a gesture that should further boost Mohamed Salah’s love rating at Anfield. The scene took place on Wednesday. The Egyptian striker from Liverpool was on his way to training. On the way, he stopped at the Sainsbury’s gas station to refuel. So far, nothing more mundane. Then, as often happens to him, he was recognized by the other motorists present in the station. Especially since the 27-year-old was in training gear.

“How not to love him, a man so humble”

After being kindly photographed, all smiles, Salah had the immense class of paying the bill of all the customers of the gas station. The gesture of generosity, quickly relayed on social media by the lucky ones of the day, provoked a shower of rave reviews towards the Reds striker. “How not to love him, a man so humble,” commented one fan while another, accustomed to the gas station, was enraged that he had not been there at the right time…

Lovren asks for coffee

Dejan Lovren did not miss the opportunity to visit his partner: “I heard that Mohamed Salah paid for gas to everyone at a gas station a few days ago. Great gesture… But what if you could at least offer me a coffee once?? You’re usually a pinch, so I’m a little surprised but well played anyway,” concluded the former Lyon player.

