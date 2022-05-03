Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Liverpool set to sign biggest shirt sponsor deal in history

Date:

According to DailyMail, Liverpool were soon to sign the biggest deal for a shirt sponsor in footballing history. The Reds are reportedly set to extend their lease with the English bank Standard Chartered who has been the official sponsor since 2018 and whose contract with the residents of Anfield expires at the end of next season.

The sponsor will have to double the 48 million euros it currently pays Liverpool and thus pay the record sum of 96 million per year to stay on the jersey of Jürgen Klopp’s team. This would make this new contract the most lucrative in football history. If ever the London bank was not willing to pay this sum, the club on the banks of the Mersey has other options since several companies are very interested in appearing on the Liverpool shirt.

Previous articleBrentford absolutely want to keep Christian Eriksen

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Brentford absolutely want to keep Christian Eriksen

kenyan -
Admittedly beaten 3-0 on Monday by Manchester United, Brentford...

LOSC interested in Ludovic Ajorque

kenyan -
Ludovic Ajorque (28) has been shining in Ligue...

Detectives interrogate MP Sankok after son shot himself dead

kenyan -
Police said they wanted to understand the circumstances...

Real Madrid: Luka Modric praises Carlo Ancelotti

kenyan -
This Tuesday, Luka Modric appeared at a press...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Brentford absolutely want to keep Christian Eriksen

football 0
Admittedly beaten 3-0 on Monday by Manchester United, Brentford...

LOSC interested in Ludovic Ajorque

football 0
Ludovic Ajorque (28) has been shining in Ligue...

Detectives interrogate MP Sankok after son shot himself dead

News 0
Police said they wanted to understand the circumstances...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.