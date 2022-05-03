Liverpool set to sign biggest shirt sponsor deal in history

According to DailyMail, Liverpool were soon to sign the biggest deal for a shirt sponsor in footballing history. The Reds are reportedly set to extend their lease with the English bank Standard Chartered who has been the official sponsor since 2018 and whose contract with the residents of Anfield expires at the end of next season.

The sponsor will have to double the 48 million euros it currently pays Liverpool and thus pay the record sum of 96 million per year to stay on the jersey of Jürgen Klopp’s team. This would make this new contract the most lucrative in football history. If ever the London bank was not willing to pay this sum, the club on the banks of the Mersey has other options since several companies are very interested in appearing on the Liverpool shirt.