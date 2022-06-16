Menu
Liverpool set to sign new right-back

Not far from a historic quadruple last season, Liverpool are now focusing on the transfer window in order to start next season with the most competitive squad possible. After signing Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez against more than 80 million euros, the Reds are busy on a slightly less flashy record.

Indeed, according to The Liverpool Echo, the club trained by Jurgen Klopp is about to sign Calvin Ramsey, a young Scottish right-back (18 years old) playing in Aberdeen, who should sign for almost 5 million euros and 3 bonuses. Ramsay, who will have his medical examination this week, would participate in the summer preparation of the vice-champion of Europe and England, before Jürgen Klopp decides whether or not to send him on loan to harden up.

