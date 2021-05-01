Liverpool: the absence of C1 would not affect the transfer window according to Jürgen Klopp

The end of the season in the Premier League promises. If the league title is promised to Manchester City, the race for the Champions League is far from over. Leicester seems to have a little mattress from the top of its third place and its 63 points but behind, Chelsea (4th, 58 points), West Ham (5th, 55 points), Liverpool (6th, 54 points), Tottenham (7th, 53 points) and even Everton (8th, 52 points) claim this significant 4th place in the Champions League qualification.

Present at a press conference before the shock at Old Trafford, against Manchester United this Sunday (5.30 p.m.), Jürgen Klopp was questioned about a possible absence of C1 and the consequences that could have on the transfer window of the Reds. “The Champions League is essential, especially financially for the club. If we can’t qualify, that’s obviously not good. But I don’t think that will change anything (on the transfer window). The situation was difficult before and after. It’s always difficult ”, thus entrusted the German technician in remarks reported by ESPN this Friday.