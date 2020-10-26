LoC: Basaksehir-PSG referee is known

Wednesday at 6:55 pm, PSG will have to recover the points lost at home against Manchester United last week. Traveling on the lawn of Istanbul Basaksehir, the capital club will have no other choice but to win to stay alive in its group, where we also find RB Leipzig.

And for this important meeting, Swedish referee Andreas Ekberg has been appointed by UEFA. A young referee (35) who has only officiated twice in the Champions League (Manchester City-Hoffenheim in 2018 and Liverpool-Salzburg in 2019).